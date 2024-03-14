'Emily in Paris' stars Ashley Park, Paul Forman exude couple goals

Ashley Park and Paul Forman are not shy about showing off their love

Ashley Park treated fans to an endearing photo dump featuring snapshots of her and Paul Forman, both on and off-screen lovebirds from Emily in Paris.

Taking the duo’s obsession with the black and white attires over social media, the actress shared a carousel of images showcasing them sporting matching outfits.

She humorously captioned the post, "Will someone PLZ tell them to wear some color?? @peforman," accompanied by a slew of black and white emojis, including hearts, a piano, a panda, and a gaming console.

Among the collection of photos, Park and Forman were seen rocking chic designer outfits at Paris Fashion Week.



However, one candid snap captured them in a more relaxed setting, with the Beef actress, devouring a burger while Forman appeared engrossed in his video game.



The adorable post prompted an outpouring of admiration from fans and friends alike in the comments section.

Forman expressed his affection, writing, "To making more and more beautiful memories with you [heart emoji]."

One fan swooned, "Find someone that looks at you, like Paul looks at Ashley [heart eyes emoji]," while the Instagram official handle chimed in saying, "Actual couple goals [heart emoji]."

Even Amy Jackson couldn't resist expressing her adoration for the Emily in Paris duo, exclaiming, "You twoooo!!"