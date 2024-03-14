'The Fall Guy' starring Ryan Gosling breaks special record

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have a lot to celebrate about their new film, including achieving a unique milestone.



The Fall Guy, which was directed by David Leitch and adapted by Drew Pearce from the popular 1980s CBS drama of the same name, is filled with mind-blowing stunt work by death-defying stunt actors, high-speed automobile chases and breathtaking falls from dizzying heights.

Logan Holladay was given a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls in a car by Ryan Gosling, 43, and Emily Blunt, 41, during a special screening of the film on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

An annual reference book published by Guinness World Records lists human accomplishments, including stunts.

The largest film stunt explosion, for instance, was achieved in 2015 with the release of the James Bond film Spectre.

The 34-year-old Holladay has contributed stunt work to numerous films, such as Logan, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Nope.

According to a press statement from Universal Pictures, he accomplished "an astonishing eight and a half rolls" in a car while filming The Fall Guy on Australian beaches in 2022.

“The cannon roll, a classic stunt dating back to the early days of cinema, involves fitting a cannon-like apparatus beneath a car that shoots toward the ground. As the vehicle reaches a designated speed, the mechanism triggers and propels the car into a series of rolls,” it continued.

“When I learned about The Fall Guy going into production, I knew I had to be part of it,” said Holladay in a statement.

“After two practice runs and one real take, we had one car and one shot left,” he said of the cannon rolls. Upon hitting eight and a half, “I had a pretty good feeling that I had broken the record because it felt like the spinning was never going to stop. It was a surreal moment and I’m incredibly proud of what the team achieved.”

During the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, Gosling and Blunt—who were both nominated for supporting roles in Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively—presented a tribute to onstage stunt performers.

The Fall Guy will land in theaters on May 03.