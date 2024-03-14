Robyn Bernard, General Hospital’s Terry Brock actress, dead at 64

Robyn Bernard is dead at 64

Robyn Bernard is dead.



The actress, who was mainly known for playing Terry Brock on General Hospital for 16 years, and also for gigs in France, passed away on Tuesday in San Jacinto, California, at the age of 64.

The star's death was confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s department Wednesday, reporting to find Bernard in an open field behind a business.

Cause of death has not been revealed.

Being born in Gladewater, Texas, on May 26, 1959, Bernard was drawn to performance from an early age.

She began performing gospel music with her younger sister Crystal, who later became a popular cast member of the comedy Wings in 1990.

For her first recognised part, Bernard was given the name Bernard Robin in the chic 1981 French hit Diva, directed by Jean-Jacques Beneix.

Bernard's career on General Hospital started in September 1984, playing Terry Brock, aka Terry O’Connor.

The drama series holds the record for the longest running American soap opera in production. She exited the series in March 1990.

Bernard had occasional acting roles following her time on General Hospital, making appearances in the French miniseries Maigret in 1992 and the French feature Kings for a Day in 1997.

In the 2002 movie Voices from High School, she played a psychologist as her last performance.

The actress is survived by her sisters Crystal and Scarlett along with her father Jerry Wayne Bernard.