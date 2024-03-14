SZA reveals breast implant removal reason

SZA opens up on breast implant removal

SZA laid bare the reason she got her breast implants removed.



"When I got my bo*bs done, my doctor took out some of my fibrosis," the Grammy winner said of the surgery she got done at the starting phases of her career while appearing on S.H.E. MD's March 8 podcast episode.

"But there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy. And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone."

"I have markers in my breast, like metal markers in my breast for fibrosis, for these lumps," she continued. "I'm not supposed to be getting breast implants."

SZA still opted to move forward.

"They ended up hurting me," the 34-year-old revealed. "I got way too much scar tissue because my breasts are too dense...and so, I ended up getting extra fibrosis."

SZA's doctor advised against the breast augmentation due to her elevated risk of acquiring the condition because of her family history.

The performer mentioned that her aunt had a mastectomy and that her mother received a breast cancer diagnosis seven years ago, despite the fact that fibrosis is not cancerous.

"I didn't feel good and it was painful," she expressed. "So, I took them out, and now, they're just my bo*bs."