Shah Rukh Khan makes Ed Sheeran strike his signature love pose

Ed Sheeran expresses desire for collaborative ventures with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ed Sheeran delighted his legion of fans on Instagram with a sneak peek into his memorable encounter with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In the video, the King Khan himself is seen teaching his iconic open arms pose to Sheeran from the classic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with the melodious tunes of Deewangi Deewangi from the blockbuster movie Om Shanti Om providing the backdrop.

Ed, ever the wordsmith, captioned the post with a clever nod to his hit song, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…."

In an earlier interview, he had expressed a desire to work with the superstar by collaborating on a musical video together.

Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan shared the same video on her social media, offering fans an extra treat by joining the duo in their pose.

With a touch, she captioned the moment, "When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh Khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos."

The British singer's highly anticipated second performance in India on March 16th has been making waves across Mumbai with his charming antics.

Ahead of his upcoming show, he has been spreading joy throughout the city, surprising students at a local school with impromptu serenades and rubbing shoulders with Bollywood's elite.