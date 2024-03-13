Ice Spice issues apology for clapback against critic of Oscars attire

Ice Spice known for her bold fashion choices, issued an apology after receiving backlash for her response to critics of her racy gown worn at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The 24-year-old artist made a striking entrance at the star-studded event, wearing a black sheer dress adorned with delicate lace detailing that revealed black undergarments beneath.

Following some fans' critiques of her daring fashion statement, Ice Spice fired back at one detractor online who commented, "I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back."

In response, Ice Spice tweeted, "lets see u b****** in custom dolce."

However, hours later, she posted a follow-up tweet expressing remorse, stating, "sorry 4 being a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bcs u hurt mine."



Responding to the backlash, she liked a tweet comparing her situation to Ariana Grande's consistent hairstyle choice over the years.

On the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she flaunted her curves in a daring Dolce & Gabbana outfit, posing confidently for the cameras.

Born Isis Naija Gasto, the artist accentuated her look with her trademark bright orange hair, styled straight and slicked to the side.

The tense exchange on Twitter occurred as she announced the completion of her debut album, Y2K, with an Instagram post to her 11 million followers, featuring her licking a lollipop.