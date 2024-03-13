Ariana Grande shares BTS of enigmatic ‘WCBF’ music video: ‘Not VFX’

Ariana Grande proved that she’s still the queen of music videos.

The 30-year-old popstar recently dropped an enigmatic music video for her new song, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) from her album Eternal Sunshine, starring Evan Peters and directed by Christian Breslauer.

The video features a sci-fi concept, and Grande recently revealed some behind the scenes archive from the video shoot.

“Don’t really have the words yet other than simply thank you and I love you,” she captioned the carousel post featuring various clips and images from the shoot.



In the video, Peaches, played by Ariana Grande, undergoes a neurological procedure to help her forget and move on from her former boyfriend, played by Peters.

The video launches into a cinematographic sequence of special moments from the broken relationship Peaches’ boyfriend continues to disappear from each memory.

“This was a practical transition and not VFX (visual effects),” she revealed of the transition sequence on her Stories.



The concept seems to be inspired by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind which Grande recently admitted to being the inspiration behind her album title.