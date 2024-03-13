Meghan Markle ‘strategically’ steals spotlight over Kate Middleton's controversy

Meghan Markle recently landed in hot water after allegedly editing a photo with her kids

Meghan Markle has garnered attention and become the focus of discussion following a crisis involving Kate Middleton.

For the past few days, media outlets have criticized the Princess of Wales for editing her Mother’s Day photo, for which she later apologised.

Amidst this controversy, Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, steps into the spotlight after their photographer vehemently denied editing a previous picture of the couple in a scathing rebuttal.

Misan Harriman posted a video on X where he denied ever having "doctored" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2021 pregnancy announcement photo.

Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting Princess Lilibet on Valentine's Day.

The princess was later born in California on June 4 2021.

Harriman gave an interview in 2022 to BBC Radio 3 podcast Private Passions, where he was asked about the pregnancy announcement photo.

In a video posted to X today, Harriman said: "How that exchange could amount to me admitting to doctoring an image is insidious and really dangerous journalism."

He later branded the claims as "tragic to see" in the video.

Harriman was previously accused of adding in elements to the picture, but the photographer denied this today in a scathing slap-down.

Several important photographs of Meghan and Harry have been taken by Harriman.

It comes after the Princess of Wales has been absent from the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January and is expected to remain so until after Easter.

She recently landed in hot water after allegedly editing a photo with her kids, posted on social media to mark the UK’s Mother’s Day.