Royal family, Princess Kate hit with thinly-veiled dig by White House

Joe Biden's White House took a thinly-veiled dig at Princess Kate over her photo editing apology.



The administration seemingly made fun of Princess Kate and the monarchy after the future queen took the responsibility of editing her and children's photo.

The Princess of Wales apologised for the "confusion" caused by the release of an altered picture on Mother's Day.

When asked if the White House would digitally alter a picture of the President and other US officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded as saying: "Digitally altered? Not that I know of I would say no.



"Why would we digitally alter photos? Are you talking about what's going on in the UK?"



Karine Jean-Pierre's funny response was met by laughter from journalists in the White House briefing room.



She continued: "What does the Monarch[y] have to do with us? No, that is not something that we do here."

Several news agencies that initially published the photo withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation. The scandal over Kate’ family snapshot is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and Britain’s royal family as the global news organisation CNN has announced it will conduct a review of all images issued by Buckingham Palace and the Royal Family, following the furore surrounding Princess Kate's edited photo.