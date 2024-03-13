Ne-yo responds to ex-wife Crystal Renay’s post-divorce interview

Ne-yo appeared to have shaded his ex-wife Crystal Renay after she promoted her post-divorce interview with People Magazine on Tuesday.

The So Sick singer, 44, and the Bold & Bougie star, 38, filed for divorce in August 2022 but finalised in February 2023.

Sharing a screengrab of the interview on her Instagram, Renay captioned it as, “With grace and gratitude! I Choose Me…Everytime.”

In response, the Miss Independant singer bluntly commented with a “Congratulations.”

Renay filed for divorce from the R&B singer after she accused him of cheating on her with “numerous” women.

Ne-yo (née Shaffer Chimere Smith) had welcomed sons Braiden and Brixton in 2021 and 2022 respectively with his then-girlfriend Sadé Jenea.

Meanwhile, he shares Shaffer Chimere Jr., 7, Roman Alexander-Raj, 5, and Isabella Rose, 2, with Renay.

In the interview with People Magazine, Renay said that she had chosen herself in the scenario and does not speak ill of her ex.

“I don’t drag him or talk negative about him,” she told the outlet. “Sometimes we can’t see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us and in this situation, clearly it wasn’t a place for me to be in any longer, and I’m OK with that.”

She added, “I’m happy for myself because I chose my self-worth. I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn’t serving me any longer.”