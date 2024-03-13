Prince William, Kate Middleton 40-minute blunder ruins Palace plans

Kensington Palace had been working for weeks planning to release a photo of Kate Middleton to put an end to intense social media speculation over her health.

However, all that hardwork went down the drain when Prince William took merely 40 minutes last week to spoil all the efforts, igniting more frenzy after the photo manipulation row, via The Daily Mail.

The Princess of Wales underwent an abdominal surgery in January was sidelined from her royal duties to recuperate from her procedure. However, with the prolonged absence of the royal ended up sparking wild conspiracy theories about her health condition.

With the sepculation getting worse, aides at the Kensington Palace revealed that they spent weeks to quell the growing rumours about Kate.

Royal sources said the Kate had made “minor adjustments” to the photo which Prince William had taken with a Canon camera.

The mother of three had hoped would it would be a “lovely informal” for the occasion after she edited it twice to make it “as best as it can be.”

“This was an amateur, family photograph taken by the Princess of Wales. Their Royal Highnesses wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day,” the source said.

The insiders also stated that furore surrounding the photo deeply upset and angered the couple.