‘My Name is Loh Kiwan’ makes milestone achievement

My Name is Loh Kiwan Netflix Korean flick's viewership soars high

My Name is Loh Kiwan starring Song Joong-ki bagged the top spot on Netflix’s weekly chart for non-English movies.

According to the global video streaming platform, the Netflix original Korean film has racked up a viewership of 5.1 million views from March 4 to 10.

The streaming service further reported on Wednesday that the Korean flick has also claimed the number one position in the regional chart of about 31 countries including Korea, Peru, Turkey and Portugal.

The film that made its debut on March 1, on the streaming service follows the story of Kiwan, which is played by the Vincenzo star.

The plot featured the main protagonists as he embarks on an unpredictable journey to live on his own terms.

Later his life takes an interesting turn when his crossed paths with Marie (Choi Sung-eun) and forged an unexpected emotional connection.

Earlier, during an interview after the release of the drama film, the Descendants of the Sun actor revealed that he turned down the script of the Netflix movie seven years ago in the wake of some doubts regarding the narrative and portrayal of romance.

However, he revisited the script five years later and felt a deeper connection with Kiwan.

"I came to believe that what drives people to endure is relying on others, which, to me, embodies the essence of love," Joong-ki confessed.