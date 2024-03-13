Ice Spice slams critiques of her recent outfit: 'Tryna hurt ur feelings'

Ice Spice responded angrily to a social media user who had made fun of one of her recent looks.



A fan expressed their disdain for a dress worn by the 24-year-old Deli hitmaker to the annual Vanity Fair party on Sunday night after the 2024 Oscars via a tweet on Monday.

“I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back,” the person wrote in reaction to photos of Ice at the event.

Isis Naija Gaston, famed as Ice Spice, responded angrily to the post by adding one of her own.

“Lets see u b****** in custom dolce,” she wrote.

The rapper, who was born in the Bronx, looked stunning in a floor-length, sheer black dress with long sleeves as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

The next day, just after midnight, Ice changed her mind about how she wanted to reply to the tweet.

“Srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :'P,” she posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Barbie World singer graciously blocked an X user who made a comparison between her facial traits and those of a woman with Down syndrome last summer.

A social media user split the image of Ice and the lady together in a since-deleted post, ostensibly to suggest that they shared a similar appearance.

Ice answered in favour of the woman whose identity was altered in the photo.

"U thought u ate but my sis cute asf," she wrote, while also reposting the initial tweet.