'Detective K' actor Oh Dal Soo joins 'Squid Game 2' cast

Oh Dal Soo's role in the impending Squid Game installment has not been revealed yet

Oh Dal Soo geared up to star in the second season of Squid Game.

According to Soompi, the Detective K star's agency made the announcement on Tuesday saying, "It is true that Oh Dal Soo will star in Season 2 of 'Squid Game.'"

However, keeping his role under wraps the agency added, "It is difficult to reveal his role on screen time."

The 55-year-old actor has joined the returning cast from season one featuring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun.

Meanwhile new and previously announced members include Gong Yoo, Park Hyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Lee Jin Wook and many others.

The production of second season of the widely acclaimed Netflix season, which kicked off in July 2023, is set to come to an end by April 2024.

In addition, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of the video streaming platform, gave an update on the filming of the forthcoming season at the end of February.

The Netflix exec gushed over the impending installment saying, "[it will] blow your mind."

"I was thrilled by the scale of the sets," Sarandos continued.

"Director Hwang’s vision is such a powerful example of how Korean — and non-English titles – can be locally authentic while finding new international audiences on Netflix," he added following the two-day visit to Korea.