Ozzy Osbourne expresses his disgust after his son picks an actor for biopic

Ozzy Osbourne shares strong reaction to son Jack's actor selection to portray him in a biopic

Ozzy Osbourne has recently expressed his disgust after his son Jack picked an actor for his future biopic.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Jack, Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly talked about their favourite movies, and then they talked about the biopic the family announced back in 2020.

Jack said, “For Ozzy? You know who I want to play Dad? Bill Hader.”

“Everyone thinks I’m crazy until I show a side-by-side picture and that guy’s ability to morph [into a character],” he continued.

Sharon agreed with Jack’s pick, saying Bill “brilliant and he would crush the part of Ozzy”.

Ozzy didn’t know about who Bill was and when Jack showed a photo of the Barry star to his father, he wasn’t happy with his son’s choice.

Kelly also disapproved of the Saturday Night Live alum to portray Ozzy’s essence in the movie. She believed an “unknown” but talented actor should take the part.

To which Jack replied, “That’s going to be the hardest thing, is that with an unknown actor, so much of dad is [being] physically being able to [act].”

Sharon discussed how Austin Butler was able to capture Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis movie. However, Jack believed that Ozzy’s physicality is entirely different from Presley’s.

“Ozzy didn’t seem to care either way. By the time we finish this film, I’ll be dead,” he added.