Chris Appleton dating again after divorce from Lukas Cage?

Chris Appleton dating again

Chris Appleton may be in love again after parting his ways from Lukas Cage.



“Chris has been dating again after his divorce from Lukas,” a source tells Us Weekly, considering that the celebrity hairstylist has been spending time with Federico Debernardi, a “successful art dealer”.

The source said the romance is “very new”, but they “have been on a few dates,” and Appleton, 40, is “extremely happy with where he is at right now.”

Four months have passed since Appleton filed for divorce from 28-year-old Gage.

According to court records that Us Weekly obtained, Appleton gave the reason for the split to be "irreconcilable differences".

The couple's split date was November 10, 2023, which coincided with the day before Gage and Appleton's wedding—in which Kim Kardashian performed the couple's vows in Las Vegas in April 2023—was highlighted in an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 43, pushed the couple to sign a prenuptial agreement prior to the wedding.

A source reported that the split was “not amicable”, just days after the news got viral.

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider said. “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”