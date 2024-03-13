‘Terrified’ Sydney Sweeney opens up on ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

File Footage

Sydney Sweeney may be “terrified”, but she seems to love a “challenge”.



The Madame Web star got candid about doing live television and hosting guests recently on Saturday Night Live.

The two time Primetime Emmy nominated actress opened up during her Q&A session at SXSW in Austin, Texas, as the star is in town for her new horror film, which she also produced, Immaculate.

“I knew I would be terrified,” said Sweeney about signing up to do SNL, “I wanted to do it.”

“I think it’s important to do things that scare you,” she said. “The whole entire SNL experience, it was a challenge, it was terrifying.”

The Euphoria actress starred in several sketches, one of which featured her as the head waitress at Hooters.

Another involved her co-star from Anyone But You showing up in a sketch and robbing her of a horrible dinner date.

Others included her flirting with Air Bud when in high school and a skit where she shows her attraction to openly gay Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang.

Sweeney also shed a little light to the hard times of starting her career in Hollywood, highlighting, “sometimes casting directors aren’t your friends.”

“I’ve had casting directors eat food while (I’m) in an audition, or take a phone call, or not look up from the page.”