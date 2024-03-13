Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes want to keep their daughters away from spotlight

File Footage

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes want to keep their daughters away from the limelight, which is why, they decided to move out of Hollywood.



A source told PEOPLE, “For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second.”

“They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood,” revealed an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids.”

Interestingly, the move was a good decision as the source mentioned that both their daughters “are thriving”.

“Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned, “They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life.”

Ryan is still in the acting career, whereas Eva had put her career behind due to her children and her fashion line.

The source noted, “Eva is proud and excited for Ryan.”

“She's moved past that part of her life for now — the glam and the red carpet and the photographers,” explained an insider while referring to her absence from 2024 Oscars red carpet.

The source mentioned, “It's just not important to her. She knows that it's part of Ryan's job but it's not part of hers at the moment. She's content doing her thing with her family.”

“It seems like a healthy way of living. They’re amazing as a couple and very happy together. There’s so much love,” pointed out the insider.

The source added, “It truly seems they are surviving Hollywood as a couple, because of the way they have handled being famous. They try their best to stay out of the spotlight.”