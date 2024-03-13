Kyle Richards breaks into tears discussing Mauricio Umansky cheating rumours

Kyle Richards cries over Mauricio Umansky’s infidelity rumours

Kyle Richards laid bare how she couldn’t handle all those rumours regarding her partner Mauricio Umansky’s infidelity.



Richards got candid to host Andy Cohen during a sneak peek at the third instalment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, about the “damage” years of cheating rumours about her husband did to her trust in their marriage.

The reality star confessed to Cohen about being “chip[ped] away” because of constant infidelity rumours about Umansky, leading her into a continuous fight with complex and insecurity.

"He would say to me, 'You know, we can't care. We know the truth and you know,'" she shared. "Of course, there's always that little voice in my head like, ‘What if this is true?’"

Kyle admitted how these problems lifted her trust in Umansky.

During the reunion, the contentious music video with Kyle and vocalist Morgan Wade was another subject of discussion.

Kyle clarified that the video was a lighthearted reaction to the rumours, despite the internet rumours that have been spreading about their relationship.

"Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about," Kyle joked.