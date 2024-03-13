Justin Timberlake swaps places with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show

Justin Timberlake takes over Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show

Justin Timberlake has recently swapped places with Jimmy Kimmel as a host for his latest late-night show on Monday.

The singer took over the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show and started with funny monologue as he debuted his new song from sixth studio album.

“Hello, everyone. Welcome to Jimmy Kimmel Live! I’m going to be your host tonight, Justin Timberlake,” he said.

The pop star stated, “Now you all might know me from being… Justin Timberlake.”

Justin also talked about Sunday’s Academy Awards, which Jimmy hosted.

“Did you guys watch the Oscars last night? I haven’t seen that many stars since Joey Fatone elbowed me in the face!” quipped Jimmy.

Justin remarked, “This is going good.”

“The show, of course, was hosted by my friend and your friend, Jimmy Kimmel, didn’t he do a great job? Unfortunately, Jimmy couldn’t be here tonight, as you can imagine, he’s pretty beat,” mentioned the crooner.

Jimmy chimed in and reminded him that he was the show’s “musical guest”, not the “guest host”.

Meanwhile, Justin reportedly launched his new song, No Angels from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Interestingly, the 18-track music album also features the old released singles Selfish and Drown.