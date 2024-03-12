Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor seen getting cozy in viral video

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio appeared getting cozy with one of his co-stars at a pre-Oscars party prior to his appearance at the awards ceremony Sunday night.
The 49-year-old actor, who is said to be dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, was seen getting close to Teyana Taylor, 33 in brand new viral video.
The pair are currently in production for PT Anderson's new indie movie, with them seemingly bonding at a glitzy party before the Academy Awards.
Videos and photos have emerged from Friday night at the WME party in Los Angeles. Leo was seen with his arm wrapped around Teyana's waist as they got close and chit-chatted in private amid all the hustle and bustle of the party going on around them.
Teyana was wearing a fairly revealing outfit. There was another moment where they were getting a little flirty.
