Prince Harry 'envious' to replace Prince William as King Charles' heir?

Prince Harry envious to replace Prince William

Prince Harry, who is said to be desperate to make amends with his dad King Charles amid his cancer battle, is making headlines about his possible return to the royal family amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's photo blunder.



Some royal commentators, historians still believe that the Duke of Sussex, who's fifth in line to the throne, may be assigned key role by King Charles amid royal health crisis and some other ongoing issues within the family.



A source, close to Harry and Meghan, has claimed: "The Duke is waiting for his cancer-stricken father King Charles's call to return to the royal family."

Recent events have fueled rumours that Harry may be given another chance to serve the monarchy as King Charles is reportedly preparing his succession plan.



Some fortune tellers have already predicted that Harry could allegedly replace Prince William to become the next King of England in some mysterious circumstances.

This possibility has been presented by British author and Nostradamus commentator Mario Reading. He also warns the King may have to abdicate his throne under less-than-ideal circumstances.

According to Mr Reading, the current monarch is at risk of being "driven out by force. In his replacement, it is not Prince William who is prophesized to take the throne, but “one who will have no mark of a king."

On the other hand, some critics also allege that Harry, who once mentioned that he wanted his father and brother back despite royal rift, is envious of taking key royal role in the future.