Sarah Herron 'too traumatized' to choose baby names

Sarah Herron reveals trauma plays part in naming her twins

Sarah Herron recently revealed that trauma made it hard for her to decide on baby names.

While answering questions from her followers about the former Bachelor contestant’s pregnancy via Instagram Story, Sarah admitted, "We have 1 name that Dylan loves."

She further explained: "But I am not decided on anything! I think trauma might be playing a part. I just can’t ‘see/hear’ anything and think to myself ‘That’s my baby’s name.’ It’s hard."

Speaking of her current pregnancy, she shared: "I think there’s this side of me in this pregnancy that I haven’t been fully transparent or sharing very candidly.”

The TV personality exclusively shared her journey, consulting genetic counselors and maternal-fetal doctors.

Further adding that she’s "trying to navigate this whole world of pregnancy after loss."

For the unversed, Herron was open about her IVF journey and fertility treatments since losing their first child last year.

In January 2023, Dylan Brown and Herron’s son, Oliver passed away just 24 weeks after he was born.

Herron briefed on how she was holding up "mentally and emotionally".

Herron had undergone her first embryo transfer in June 2023, revealing that the couple had plans for another transfer, later in the same year.