Muni Long recalls writing Rihanna's 'California King Bed' in 'ten minutes'

Muni Long reveals writing Rihanna's hit track in ten minutes

Muni Long recently revealed that she once wrote one of Rihanna’s California King Bed in ten minutes which ended up becoming one of the singer's greatest hits.

In an interview with Complex on Friday, March 8, the American singer/songwriter shared the background story, featuring Rihanna’s 2010 breakup power track California King Bed.

Long reflected that she was in Miami at the time when she had starting writing the titular track.

Reminiscing on the time, the Made For Me singer noted: "I was in Miami at the time for ‘California King Bed,’ working out of We The Best studio, and I was actually working with Jermaine [Jackson] from The Runners."

"They had the chords and everything. I listened, I went back into the room, and they gave me the file," she further added.

Long highlighted that she was busy shopping for furniture online during the studio session when the thought of creating the track’s title crossed her mind.

She continued: "I wrote the song in like 10 minutes. I was like, 'Turn it up, let me get this done real quick,' so I could go back to looking for my furniture."

"Originally, they were trying to pitch it to Kelly Clarkson. Then I came back two months later, and my publisher Ryan Press said that they were going to cut it for Rihanna. I was super excited."

Earlier in January Muni made headlines after voicing displeasure on TikTok over her label's parent company's decision to pool out all their music from the platform.