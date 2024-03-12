Dolly Parton teases Beyoncé might perform rendition of her 1973 chart-topper

Dolly Parton has hinted that her hit song Jolene may be included in Beyoncé's upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II.



The country singer has previously expressed her admiration for Beyoncé and stated that she would love for someone like her to re-record her hit song.

In an interview with Knox News, Parton seemed to confirm the inclusion of the song in Beyoncé's album, set to release on March 29, when asked about it.

“I think she's recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that", she added.

The 1973 song has been re-recorded by various artists, including Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Becky G and Olivia Newton-John, and has been a much-loved classic since its release.

Despite several covers, Parton has shown her interest in Beyoncé picking up the song. During a 2022 episode of The Daily Show, she remarked, “I would just love to hear Jolene done in just a big way, just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses.”

It's noteworthy to mention that Beyoncé's upcoming album, Act II, will have a country theme, whereas its first half was focused on dance tracks.

Apart from her two singles, namely Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, Beyoncé hasn't confirmed any other tracks yet.