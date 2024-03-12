Kelly Rizzo addresses on moving on 'too fast' after Bob Saget's death

File footage

Kelly Rizzo recently took to TikTok to respond to a user who defended her for moving on with Breckin Meyer two years after her husband Bob Saget died.



On Sunday, March 11, the actress shared a video on the platform, opening up about the grief that came with losing a spouse.

The 44-year-old podcaster noted: "Unless you are a widow or a widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this, because you do not know what it's like."

She expressed gratitude for her fans, adding: "The vast, vast, vast majority of all of the comments and feedback and support and everything I've gotten since Bob passed, 99% has been positive and lovely and wonderful."

However, pointing towards the criticism that the actress received following her husband’s death, she noted: "But there are some people who just love to talk."

"You just don't understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process," Rizzo exclaimed.

Kelly expressed her emotions following her husband’s death, experiencing feelings of "grief, guilt and loneliness."

Rizzo admitted acknowledging her emotions, adding: "You feel guilty, you feel ashamed, you feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely, and so you wanna do it," she said.

"At some point, when it crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, [you have] those thoughts."

Meanwhile, the actress also revealed that she received a 'heads-up' from Saget’s family, including his daughters Jennifer, 31, Lara, 34, and Aubrey, 36.

She said: "They're telling you it's OK, but yet you still feel really weird about it."

Bob Saget, the Full House star died in January 22 at the age of 65, suffering from head trauma.

The couple tied the knot back in 2018, three years after they first crossed paths.