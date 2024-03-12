Lucien Laviscount praises Emily in Paris co-star Ashely Park amid health scare

Lucien Laviscount recently expressed admiration for his Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park following her recent health scare.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor revealed that Ashley, who plays the role of Mindy Chen, has been doing "really, really well" and that she is a "true fighter".
"That woman that right there is a true, true fighter in everything that she does," he said.
He further went on to comment on Ashley’s speedy recovery, adding: "To have her back glowing and shining, being as crazy as ever, that's the real win for the year."
The actor who plays Alfie on the Netflix show revealed that he shares a "strong bond" with his fellow cast members and co-stars and that they all care deeply for each other.
Lucien highlighted: "We're kind of chosen family ... We hang out and we kick it. Just have to have Ashley back, she's back stronger than ever."
For the unversed, Park was hospitalised after the 32-year-old actress suffered a septic shock, which affected multiple organs.
As for the show, Netflix recently confirmed the production of the highly-anticipated show’s season 4 began on January 19, 2024.
