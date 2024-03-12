Matthew Perry’s ‘will statement’ reveals $1 million left for trust

Matthew Perry donates to trust after death

Matthew Perry’s contribution to the world doesn't seem to have stopped even after the actor’s death.



The late Friends star had left over $1 million in assets in a living trust before his death, as per legal documents by Entertainment Tonight.

The trust is named The Alvy Singer Living Trust, referring to the character Woody Allen plays in his 1977 film, Annie Hall.

The decided $1 million comes from the on-hand property the actor owned when he died, although his net worth was much higher than this.

Beneficiaries of the trust are Perry's parents John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, his half-sister Caitlin Morrison, and a non-blood-related beneficiary named Rachel Dunn.

The trust enlists two females as executors, Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan, with the former’s attorney filing the case.

Perry was discovered dead in Los Angeles, in his bathtub on October 28, 2023, in the afternoon.

Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, was identified on the certificate as the informant, indicating that Perry was identified to authorities by the Dateline host.

Perry's cause of death was concluded as the acute effects of ketamine, according to A coroner's report released in December.