Al Pacino unveils memoir 'Sonny Boy' chronicling iconic six-decade career

Al Pacino's promises to delve deep into his legendary career and personal journey.

Penguin Press has announced the forthcoming release of Al Pacino's highly anticipated memoir, set to unveil his extraordinary life and illustrious six-decade career in the entertainment industry on October 8th.

The 83-year-old acting luminary, known for his iconic roles, including his Oscar-winning performance in Scent of a Woman, will not only pen the memoir titled Sonny Boy: A Memoir but will also lend his voice to the ebook and audiobook versions, positioning him for a Grammy Award.

With an illustrious career that has already garnered him two Tony Awards, an Oscar, and two Emmy Awards between 1969 and 2004, Pacino stands on the brink of joining the exclusive EGOT club.

Speaking to People magazine, he expressed his sentiments regarding Sonny Boy, stating, "I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I've seen and been through in my life.

It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up."

The featured star of Bad Bunny's music video reflected, "My whole life has been a moonshot, and I've been a pretty lucky guy so far."

Pacino honed his craft in method acting under the tutelage of Lee Strasberg at The Actors Studio, a position he still holds as co-president.

His career burgeoned from off-Broadway productions to iconic roles in cinema classics like The Godfather trilogy, Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface, Scent of a Woman, and Glengarry Glen Ross, among others.



