Cillian Murphy's Oscar speech earns praise, wins first Irish-born best actor

Cillian Murphy received widespread praise for his acceptance speech at the Oscars, where he made history as the first Irish-born star to win the prestigious Best Actor award.



The 47-year-old secured the accolade for his role in Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, marking Ireland's first victory at the ceremony since Daniel Day Lewis and Brenda Fricker's wins for My Left Foot in 1990.

During his speech, Murphy expressed his pride as an Irishman and dedicated his win to "peacemakers everywhere."

Viewers lauded him as a true gentleman for his sincere words, particularly as he concluded with a nod to his Irish heritage, saying, "Go raibh míle maith agaibh," meaning "a thousand thank yous."



Reactions poured in following Murphy's Oscar win, with one individual expressing congratulations and pride for his achievement.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment of pride and admiration for his win, particularly emphasizing his modesty and inclusivity in his speech.

A third person lauded Murphy's win as well-deserved and praised his heartfelt acceptance speech.



