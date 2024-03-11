Billie Eilish makes history after bagging second Oscar

Billie Eilish recently took home the trophy for Best Original Song for Barbie's What Was I Made For at the 2024 Academy Awards, alongside her brother Finneas O'Connell.
The titular track that added wings to the film's most emotional scene, snubbed another Barbie song, I’m Just Ken along with original songs from Killers of the Flower Moon, Flamin' Hot, and American Symphony.
The duo received their award by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Eilish accepted the award with a nod, sharing her dream from last night.
The Grammy-award winner added: "I had a nightmare about this last night," she giggled.
"Thank you so much to the Academy, I just didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored. Thank you to Greta—I love you, thank you."
"This goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."
Her brother later chimed in, expressing gratitude for their parents and "everybody else who made it possible."
The brother-sister duo delivered a spectacular performance earlier in the evening, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.
Notably, her second win marked her as the youngest person to win two Oscars.
Previously, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter won her first Oscar in 2022 for No Time to Die from the James Bond Film.
