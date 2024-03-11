Céline Dion steps out with ‘thumbs up’ in rare appearance

Céline Dion spotted in rare outing

Céline Dion proved to be a strong person by not letting her spirits down while battling stiff-person syndrome.



The five-time Grammy winner was seen out in New York City accompanied by two security personnel. The songstress donned a long, black coat, white blouse, black leather leggings and matching boots.

Dion beamed with a slight smile and held up a thumbs-up before getting into an SUV.

Since announcing being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, the singer has kept out of the spotlight, making this one a rare public appearance for the 55-year-old.

The condition had also prompted her to cancel a world tour last year.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," the My Heart Will Go On singer had said in an Instagram video.

"Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

Last October, the Canadian-born star was spotted on her first major public outing since sharing her stiff-person-syndrome diagnosis.

She went to a Las Vegas game of the Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team with her late husband René Angélil's twins, Nelson and Eddy, 13, and son René-Charles, 23.