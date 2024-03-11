Tessa Hilton and Barron Hilton announce arrival of 3rd baby

Tessa Hilton and Barron Hilton announce joyful news on Instagram.

Tessa Hilton, co-founder of The Hilton Hilton, has embraced motherhood once more as she and her husband Barron Hilton welcome their third child.

Tessa took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share the exciting news, announcing the arrival of their newborn son, Apollo Winter Hilton, born on March 8, 2024.

The post garnered an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers, including celebrities like Nicky Hilton and Kyle Richards, who expressed their joy with numerous heart emojis.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe also joined in the celebrations, commenting enthusiastically with, "Angel baby!!!!!!!!!!!"

