Olivia Rodrigo brings out Sheryl Crow for a surprise duet during ‘Guts’ tour

Olivia and Sheryl previously performed in Nashville together as well

Olivia Rodrigo brought a surprise guest to her most recent concert in Nashville.

The 21-year-old musician performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as part of her ongoing Guts Tour on Sunday.

During the show, she unexpectedly brought out 62-year-old rocker Sheryl Crow for a surprise performance.

“Okay Nashville, I’m very excited because tonight we have a special guest,” she announced.

“I think she’s one of the most talented, most wonderful, kindest human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. I’ve been lucky enough to sing with her a few times and I’m even luckier to call her a friend. Will you guys please give it up for the incredible Sheryl Crow!” she exclaimed.

Crow then came on stage – electric guitar strapped to her shoulders – as she and Rodrigo then launched into a performance of Crow’s 1996 chit, If It Makes You Happy.

This isn’t the first time that the duo have rocked the stage in Nashville.

Just last September, they performed the same song at the Bluebird café.