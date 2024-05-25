Prince William's new surprising post sparks speculations

Kensington Palace has released Prince William's congratulatory message to Manchester United as they defeated rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts have shared stunning pictures from FA Cup final with William's statement, but Prince George appears nowhere in the photos even if he attended the game with his dad.

The photos, which show William in serious mood with the trophy, left fans guessing about the future King's decision.

William, in his message, wrote: "Congratulations @manchesterunited, a great way to end the season! An honour presenting this historic trophy to the winning side at Wembley today."

William, who is the Football Association's president, looked unpredictably serious in the photos as he watched the game from the royal box.



However, Prince George, who rocked Wembley to watch the final with his father, was also missing from the pictures.

The move sparked speculations, with some fans reacting: "William wants to keep George out of the spotlight."

Another added: "Where's George?"

Some fans missed Princess Kate, with one writing: "Sending prayers to Princess Kate."

"Congratulation to all the players today. Lovely to see Prince William and Prince George look so relaxed and enjoying the match," wrote another.

