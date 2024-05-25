Princess Beatrice praised for crucial backup for royal family

Earlier this year, both King Charles and Princess Kate announced their cancer diagnoses

Royal sources have praised Princess Beatrice for her significant support to the Firm.

The Princess of York played a crucial role at Prince William's Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this week, where she looked stunning in a pink Beulah London dress.

At the prestigious event, attended by Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and Peter Phillips, the 35-year-old graciously took pictures with fans.



According to a royal insider, Prince William wanted to invite his cousins to bring some "excitement" to the Royal Family.

A Palace source said: “It was very much that the Prince of Wales wanted to invite his cousins along because [he knew] it would be fun to see all of the young royals there and there was a real sense of excitement about the day that lifted the event.”

Earlier this year, both King Charles and Princess Kate announced their cancer diagnoses.

This has meant both senior royals have stepped back from duties to focus on their recovery, although the King has made a staggered return to royal engagements.

Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are the royals carrying out the bulk of current engagements.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in the US, the only young working royal is currently the Prince of Wales while his wife receives cancer treatment.

This is where Princess Beatrice, and possibly her younger sister Eugenie, would make great additions to the list of working royals, according to a source.

The insider continued to tell The Times: “It’s a case of ‘watch the gap’, and although there’s no plan for Beatrice and others to become funded, official working members of the family, she has shown she can definitely help.”

Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, and the couple live in an apartment in St James's Palace.



