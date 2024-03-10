IU announces encore concert as 'notable' end to world tour

IU announces upcoming encore tour in Seoul

IU recently announced her upcoming encore concert at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium, after wrapping up the four-day stops of her latest solo concert ‘2024 IU H.E.R WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN SEOUL.’

Spilling beans on her upcoming whereabouts, the singer revealed that the encore concert is scheduled for September 21 and 22 at the heart of Korea’s second largest second stadium, known as the World Cup Stadium, located in Mapo District in western Seoul.

On the final day of her latest concert on March 10, IU noted that Korean fans might miss The Winning star as she is set to embark on the world tour.

According to the singer, holding the said tour will mark a notable end to her beautiful world tour.

The K-pop singer recently collaborated with the infamous Tweety Bird from Warner Bros’ animated cartoon series, Looney Tunes for her latest album, The Winning.

Fans are desperately looking forward to IU’s encore tour, adding heartfelt comments under her post.