Taylor Swift shows 'strength of her feelings' to Travis Kelce in Singapore

Taylor Swift openly expresses her immense affection for Travis Kelce during the lovebirds's date night in Singapore.

The globally known musician was recently photographed embracing and kissing her boyfriend after the couple grabbed dinner with Swift's bandmates.

While analysing Swift's gestures, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the Lover singer "looks so totally surrendered to Travis" during their PDA-filled outing.

She added, "Pressing her torso close to his and clutching his arms with her chin thrown back, her neck arched and her lips pursed as though asking for a kiss."



The expert further shared that Swift "looks like a woman happily smitten with her man."

James explained that the Bad Blood singer "always seems to be more dominant and more demonstrative with the public and more private PDAs and she should have left Travis in no doubt of the strength of her feelings with this body language display."

For the unversed, Swift is presently in Singapore for her global Eras Tour shows.

Notably, Kelce also keeps making appearances in her fully-crowded concerts in order to cheer for her lady love.