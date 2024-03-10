Kate Middleton bound by strict royal rule to keep ‘condition’ secret

Kate Middleton is known to be very particular when it comes to royal protocol especially when it comes to keeping things a secret.



The Princess of Wales did not make that exception when it came to her health neither did she when she gave birth to her children.

When Kate was pregnant with her first child with Prince William, the royal had to keep the birth of her firstborn hidden, even from her mother, before a particular strict royal protocol was followed through.

Despite having a terrible condition during her pregnancies – hyperemesis gravidarum which is an incredibly severe form of morning sickness – that even had her hospitalised due to it, wasn’t allowed a peep of it.

Kate was not allowed to reveal Prince George's arrival before Prince William did not deliver the news to Queen Elizabeth II first.

The royal protocol dictates that no one can know about the birth of a future monarch until the current monarch has been told, a report in OK! magazine detailed.

Per the report, William had let his grandmother know about the birth and then the couple was free to let everyone else know of the news.

After spending one night in the hospital, the then-Duchess of Cambridge stepped out a photocall alongside Prince William for the press where she debuted the future King and her first child to the public eye.