Prince Edward ‘unbothered’ by Prince Andrew’s new controversial antics

Prince Andrew may be vying for the public’s attention amid his sexual assault scandal but Prince Edward is not fazed by his brother’s antics.

The disgraced royal raised eyebrows after he was seen front and centre for one of the major royal events last month, the last memorial Service for the late King Constantine II of Greece, led by Queen Camilla.

The debate was sparked over who is in charge after King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton were missing from the event.

Royal biographer Angela Levin pointed out that despite the many antics of Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie should not be threatened by the any of it.

Levin told The Sun that Andrew, with allegations of sexual assault of a minor on multiple occasions against him, should not have been leading the royals the way he was.

“What on earth was Andrew doing, leading the royals and grinning from ear to ear,” lamented Levin adding that he had “a very practice army march swinging his arms and walking, you know very much as if he was back in in the navy or the army.”

“I don’t think that Edward and Sophie need to fight, because they're very welcomed and everybody likes them,” she told the outlet. “They do their jobs quietly. They haven't wanted to be in the middle of attention, so I don't think they want to fight Andrew.”

Levin also pointed out that Edward and Sophie are supportive of King Charles and are “not jealous people.”

She surmised that that pair “get on with their things quietly, and are much appreciated.”