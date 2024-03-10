Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey spotted spending quality time at pre-Oscars party

At a pre-Oscars party on Friday, Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey, 35, and Regé-Jean Page, 35, were seen catching up and having a good time together. They even posed for a picture while they did so.



Bailey, who will return to Netflix's hit show in the upcoming third season as Anthony, the oldest Bridgerton child, wore a black knit sweater, a white T-shirt underneath, and a watch to complete the look.

Page, who left the show after his breakthrough performance as Simon Basset in season 1, accessorised with a dark blue jacket, a black shirt and a silver chain.

Several celebrities, including Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock, joined the two at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles for the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party.

Despite not having any Oscar nominations this year, Bailey and Page have both had successful recent award seasons.

For his performance in Showtime's Fellow Travellers, Bailey won the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series award at the Critics Choice Awards in January.

Following Bridgerton's 2020 television series premiere, Page won the NAACP Image Awards and was nominated for an Emmy.

Netflix has officially announced that the highly-anticipated third season of the popular period drama Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each consisting of four episodes.

The second part of the season will follow on June 13th, giving viewers a chance to dive deeper into the romantic and scandalous world of the Bridgerton family.