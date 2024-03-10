Taylor Swift fully 'trusts' Travis Kelce despite his female fan following

Taylor Swift is reportedly confident about her beau, Travis Kelce and his actions despite his growing female fan following.

As reported by OK! magazine, the musician is "not nervous" about her whirlwind romance with the NFL athlete.

The source shared that Swift is "pretty confident about him and how he feels about her."

An insider claimed that the Lover singer always 'envisioned' dating a fun-loving guy like Kelce.

The report added, "He’s the kind of guy she envisioned being with as a kid, like the star player on the high school football team."

Speaking of the popular sportsperson, the source shared, "There are scores of women who’d like to be with him. But he’s not hanging with them — he’s with the guys."

Earlier, it was reported that the Bad Blood singer has allegedly set a few boundaries for Kelce in order to help him maintain a good image in public.

An insider shared with Life & Style that Swift refrained Kelce from posing with female fans to "avoid inaccurate headlines."

The source added that the globally known artist "doesn’t want to control him", she "just wants to help" to build a stable relationship.