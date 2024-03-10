Prince Edward receives new role from King Charles for his 60th birthday

Prince Edward rang in his 60th birthday with a special role bestowed to him by his brother, King Charles.



The Duke of Edinburgh was appointed to the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s highest honour, the Palace made the announcement via its official social media.

Just a day before Edward’s birthday, King Charles shared a tribute to his brother with a black and white photo of him smiling with his three dogs, Labrador Teal, cocker spaniel Mole and Labrador puppy Teasel.

“On the occasion of The Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th birthday tomorrow, His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to appoint His Royal Highness to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, the caption read.

“The Duke joins 16 Knights and Ladies, The Queen, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Rothesay as Royal Knights of the Thistle, the highest honour in Scotland.”

The news comes after Edward’s wife Sophie delivered a heartfelt speech for her husband while they made a joint visit to Leeds.

The prince was moved to tears as she sang praises for him as “the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend.”

The pair shared a sweet embrace following the speech, and the crowd followed it up with applause and singing happy birthday for Prince Edward.