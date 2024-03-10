Paris Hilton is 'sliving' motherhood says sister Nick Hilton

Paris Hilton, being a mother of two, is "sliving" her finest life, according to her sister Nicky Hilton



Speaking exclusively to People magazine at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles on Friday, Nicky, 40, provided an update on her older sister's life.

"She's so happy. She's so at peace," Nicky tells the publication when questioned how Paris, 43, has transformed since welcoming her second child, daughter London, in November 2023.

The baby girl went to live with her brother Phoenix Barron, who was born by the socialite and her spouse Carter Reum in January 2023 through a surrogate.

Nicky also told the outlet that her kids, Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and the son born in July 2022, "love" spending time with Paris's aunt's children.

The socialite with her husband, James Rothschild, reside in New York City, although they frequently go to Los Angeles to see the rest of their family.

Her sister's regular social media updates on her children allow her to stay up to date on Paris' children's recent achievements.

Paris expressed the same thoughts on finding balance in her life as Nicky did in a November exclusive interview with the outlet.

"I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!" she said. "My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."