Jack Tweed, Jade Goody's widower, intents to marry girlfriend Ellie Sargeant

Jade Goody affirms eternal love, remains in conversation with late wife.

Jack Tweed, the widower of late TV personality Jade Goody, has announced his plans to remarry his girlfriend Ellie Sargeant, marking a significant milestone 15 years after the passing of his first wife.

Jack previously exchanged vows with Jade in an emotional ceremony just a month before her tragic demise due to cervical cancer in March 2009.

Now, as he prepares to embark on a new journey, Jack, speaking to The Mirror, expressed his readiness to embrace love once again.

Reflecting on his relationship with Ellie, he remarked, "This is love again. I never thought I would find it.

But 15 years on from Jade passing away, I feel like I've found love once more."

He emphasized the importance of taking his time in this process, underscoring the enduring love he holds for Jade.

Tweed now working as an electrician, openly discusses his evolving perspective on love and marriage following the passing of his late wife.

Jack shared his belief that he would want him to find happiness again, paving the way for him to consider moving forward.