Rust Armorer Gutierrez-Reed faces tough time after Manslaughter conviction

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed battles difficulties in jail.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the film Rust, is reportedly facing significant challenges following her conviction for involuntary manslaughter in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to a source speaking to TMZ, the 26-year-old is said to be struggling while awaiting sentencing at the Santa Fe Country Adult Detention Facility.

With a potential jail term of up to 18 months looming, her family is reportedly making arrangements to visit her and are deeply affected by the guilty verdict.

Following two hours of deliberation at the courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a jury reached a verdict in the trial of Hannah.

She was found guilty of manslaughter but acquitted of tampering with evidence.

As Reed began her sentence, her mother was visibly distraught, seen weeping and covering her face with her hands.

In response to the verdict, the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a statement expressing their anticipation for further accountability in the case.

They made reference to actor Alec Baldwin, who faces trial for involuntary manslaughter in July, and highlighted their desire for all those responsible for Hutchins' death to be held to account.

The statement was issued by the family's attorneys, Gloria Allred and John Carpenter, who emphasized their satisfaction with Gutierrez-Reed's conviction but underscored their expectation for the legal process to ensure accountability for all involved.

Baldwin, originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, had the allegations against him dropped in April of the previous year.