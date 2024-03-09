Peter Andre believes Prince Harry is Britain’s son and would be forgiven

File Footage

Peter Andre believes that Prince Harry is considered as a son of Britain and suggests that forgiveness would likely be extended to him.



Since their decision to step away from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves embroiled in controversy, causing shockwaves.

Recent opinion polls indicate a significant decline in their popularity following several harsh criticisms aimed at other members of the royal family.

However, Peter mentioned on GB News that expressing remorse could greatly help regain favour among Britains.

“The British public are incredibly forgiving, Harry is just like Briton’s son,” he asserted.

“If someone shows the right kind of remorse and someone would be willing to go ‘I’ve messed up’, they’re incredible.

“The British are quite annoyed at Harry at the moment. If he comes back and apologises, I do think the British public would be like that.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this country.”

The couple are reportedly gearing up for a UK relaunch and are seeking professional help to gain more positive publicity in Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex hit headlines once more yesterday by revealing that she was cyber-bullied with Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking on his and Ellie Costello’s GB News show, Peter expressed sympathy for the Duchess and said “we should stick up” for her as she highlights the issue.

“I think in a situation like that, you have to stick up for her”, he said.

“When you’re pregnant, you’ve been thrust into a whole new world. She’s been thrust in the limelight in a whole different way.

“That would be a lot to deal with.”