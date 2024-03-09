Dakota Johnson regrets signing up for 'Madame Web'?

Dakota Johnson hints at the possibility of superhero film future

Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she will probably pull out from the genre after playing the titular superhero role in Sony’s Madame Web.

Speaking exclusively to Bustle, Dakota shared that she is not surprised with the way things turned out for the film at the box office.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum admitted that she is "not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

Madame Web, that is a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, was largely panned by critics, tanking at the box office. The superhero film is followed by two Venom films and Morbius.

The film that failed to impress the masses, recently became the talk of the town after Madame Web Reaction Hideo Kojima’s mini-review of Madame Web went viral on social media.

Commenting on the film’s poor reception, the actress said: "It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them."

Johnson assured that "it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world.”

She went on to explain that it ended up proving to be a “real learning experience” for the actress’ portfolio.

Dakota concluded her statement by adding that she wouldn’t prefer to be a “part of something that’s ripped to shreds.”