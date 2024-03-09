Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's cheeky exchange on stage leaves fans in awe

file footage

Prince Harry was seated front row to support his wife Meghan Markle during her panel appearance at SXSW conference on the heels of International Women’s Day.



The Duchess of Sussex was joined by Katie Couric, Brooke Shields and author and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen onstage as the quartet weighed in on the topic called, Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

In one of the moments captured by fans during the conference, Meghan could be seen giving a cheeky wink to Harry, who couldn’t help but blush at the gesture.

Internet users went gaga over the flirty exchange between the couples, hilariously lauding the former actress for not caring for the optics onstage.

“These two always act like nobody is in the room with them,” wrote one on X, formerly Twitter.

“After you flirt in church with 2 billion people watching, the #SXSW stage ain’t nothing,” another enthused.

The Suits alum also gave a shout-out to the duke while acknowledging her privilege as a mother and a wife, noting: “My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family. That I don't take for granted. That is a real blessing.”