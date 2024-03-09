'Queen of Tears' star Kim Ji-won shares work experience with ‘a lot of cast members’

Kim Ji Won starred alongside Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears

Kim Ji Won dished on working experience with the cast members of TVN’s brand new K-drama Queen of Tears, slated to premiere on March 9.

During a feature interview with a Korean magazine, the Lovestruck in the City star briefly opened up about her upcoming drama which will also be streamed on Netflix.

"This drama has a lot of cast members, and they are from different age groups," Ji-won, 31, noted.

Sharing that she got significant exposure from her experienced co-stars during the production days, the Descendants of the Sun actress added, "I’m enjoying working with everyone, and I’m learning a lot from my senior colleagues."

In addition to candidly sharing her experience, the South Korean actress also disclosed the pros of being an actor.

"Being an actress forces you to think about extreme emotions that you don’t normally encounter in your daily life and how to express those emotions," The Heir actress elaborated.

She went on to say, "I think that makes my life more colourful."

In Queen of Tears, Ji-won plays Hong Hae-in, who helms a plethora of department stores and is the wife of Baek Hyun-woo, played by Kim Soo Hyun, head of legal for a chain of supermarkets.